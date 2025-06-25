Yoga, wellness event celebrating solstice kicks off summer of activities at Sun Peaks

Photo: Castanet Dozens of attendees gathered at Sun Peaks Centre to practice yoga with Maui-based instructor Nicki Doane. Click here to view gallery Photo: Castanet Photo: Castanet Photo: Castanet

The sun finally broke through clouds blanketing Sun Peaks on Sunday, capping off a wellness weekend drawing more than 100 people to the mountain village to celebrate the summer solstice.

Tourism Sun Peaks’ inaugural Summersgiving event took place from June 20 to 22, with attendees taking part in a few days of yoga and fitness classes, wellness talks and a long table feast.

It helped kick off the first year in Tourism Sun Peaks' five-year plan to boost the village's reputation as a summer destination, aiming to pull in niche markets and demographics and creating a mix of events for everyone to explore.

Nicki Doane, a Maui-based yoga instructor who travelled to Sun Peaks for the first time to teach several of the weekend classes, said the village and the community made an impact and she’s looking forward to returning in future years.

“That’s my favourite part of traveling and teaching — because I travel a lot to teach — is seeing these communities that are vibrant, that are conscious — and that I get to come in and offer something, that's a real privilege for me,” Doane said.

Attendees from the Kamloops area, Okanagan, Vancouver and Alberta packed the Sun Peaks Centre each day for sun salutations, stretches and to hear Doane’s practical, technical tips for practicing yoga, delivered with a sense of humour.

"I'm very pragmatic in my approach. …Not enough people are teaching people how to do the poses. They're telling them what to do, but they're not teaching them how,” Doane said.

“I feel like if I can teach them how to be safe, then they can integrate that into the other classes they go to.”

Speakers Jenn Pike, Meaghan Alton and Dana Skoglund presented wellness-related talks, giving attendees tips for navigating their health. Numerology and tarot readings, a sound bath session and a strength-focused circuit workout rounded out the weekend offerings.

Event organizer Tony Pallas said they are hoping to grow Summersgiving in future years.

"It's just to accentuate the beauty of Sun Peaks in the summertime,” Pallas said. He noted the solstice is a special time to gather, but the timing also offers an opportunity for parents to catch their breath before what can be a busy summer season.

Naomi Kerchinsky, executive director of Tourism Sun Peaks, said the event drew village locals and visitors alike, as was evidenced by those dining around her at Saturday’s long-table dinner held as the daylight persisted into the late evening.

“We thought that this would be a fun way to bring the main players in our community together and then invite event-goers as well as locals to join us — and to, again, have that meal together to start summer off, and to set the table to have a good summer ahead all together,” she said.

She said in future years, they would like to extend this table — literally, with a larger feast, and also by growing the event to other areas of the walkable village and inviting other groups like Indigenous partners to take part.

Building a summer destination

Kerchinsky said the team is focused on offering more seasonal events like Summersgiving, hoping to welcome an increased number of visitors to the village through the warmer months.

“We have a good foundation already as a summer destination, but we see the opportunity to use events to draw in more people, just so they can see, ‘Oh wow, Sun Peaks is more than just a ski resort,’” Kerchinsky said.

She said the summer ahead is lined with activities like live music and concerts at Sun Peaks Centre Stage — B.C.’s largest covered outdoor venue — a car show and shine, and art events, among other happenings.

More information on events in Sun Peaks can be found on the resort website.