City of Kamloops will take over public booking process for school gyms beginning July 1

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops city hall

Beginning on Canada Day, all Kamloops school gym bookings will be managed through the City of Kamloops.

The municipality and School District 73 are making the operational change to the booking process for the Kamloops-Thompson School District’s community use gyms within city limits to create more operational efficiency.

The city has been responsible for arranging and scheduling the booking of school fields for over a decade, and this move adding in gyms is part of a recent update to the existing joint-use agreement between the two parties, a City of Kamloops press release stated.

Organizers wanting to book a school gym can inquire about availability online at Kamloops.ca/BookNow. Booking a gym will follow the city’s standard facility booking process.

Applications must be submitted at least 60 days in advance and include a user agreement and facility permit, the release stated.

The recently approved 2025–2026 School District rates for community use school gyms will apply for the upcoming school year in September.

Other community rooms within a school will continue to be booked directly through the existing School District 73 booking process at SD73.BC.ca/Book-a-Facility.