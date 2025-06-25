Tips sought after woman leaves Kamloops accommodation overnight, never returns

Photo: RCMP Elizabeth Mcleod, 53, was last seen in Kamloops on June 17.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Elizabeth Mcleod, 53, was last seen in Kamloops on June 17. According to Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, Mcleod left her accommodation “at some point during the night” and did not return.

“After failed attempts to locate her on his own, Elizabeth’s spouse reported her missing to the Kamloops RCMP detachment on June 19,” she said.

Mcleod is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 146 pounds. She has grey hair that is shaved at the back — different than the hairstyle shown in the attached photo, police say.

“Elizabeth was destined for Salmon Arm and may be travelling to that area, but we are asking the public to take a moment to look at Elizabeth’s photo and share with your social media circles,” Shoihet said.

Anyone with information about Mcleod’s whereabouts can contact police at 250-828-3000.