Witness recounts bloody scene after hatchet thrown at man's head on downtown Kamloops street

Photo: KTW file

A man is on trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court accused of throwing a hatchet at another man on Victoria Street, striking him in the back of the head and leaving him with an irreparable and life-changing brain injury.

Ryan Patrick Cador is charged with aggravated assault and breach of a release order in relation to the incident, which played out last spring on the street outside Kamloops city hall.

Cador’s trial got underway on Tuesday at the Kamloops Law Courts with Crown prosecutor Kelly Melnyk reading an agreed statement of facts.

Both parties agree that Cador became involved in a scuffle with a group of three men who were trying to get him to stop vandalizing a construction site at First Avenue and Lansdowne Street at about 7 p.m. on May 3, 2024.

The trio pursued Cador east onto Victoria Street and one of them threw a hatchet at him. It skidded on the ground and he picked it up.

“What happens after that is what the case really turns on,” Melnyk said in court.

Cador is accused of throwing the hatchet at Calvin Lynn, striking the back of his head and causing a life-changing brain injury.

Witness describes throw, impact

The first witness called by the Crown was Sydney Brooks, a nurse who was out for dinner celebrating a friend’s birthday on the night of the incident.

Brooks said she and a friend were walking to their vehicle at about 7:15 p.m. when they heard a commotion — a group of men yelling at each other on the street just east of the intersection of First Avenue and Victoria Street, in front of Brownstone Restaurant.

She said two of the men were in the middle of the street and one was on the sidewalk. According to Brooks, the man on the sidewalk picked up a hatchet and threw it toward the two men standing in the road.

Brooks said she watched the man bring the hatchet up, extend his arm and throw. She described it as "forceful."

“What makes you say that?” Melnyk asked.

“The impact that it made. It didn’t look like a toss or anything,” Brooks replied. “It hit him in the back of the head and clearly injured him, so I would say there was force.”

’There was a lot of blood'

Brooks said the hatchet stayed in Lynn’s head after impact, only falling to the sidewalk when he slumped over a nearby railing.

She and her friend ran over to try to help. Brooks described a hectic scene and frazzled onlookers, including a woman who was visibly upset and a frantic man on the phone with 911 who was struggling to describe where he was.

She said another bystander started tending to Lynn.

“There was a lot of blood pouring from the back of his head onto the sidewalk,” she said. "It was thicker than blood — what I thought might be brain matter, as well.”

Cador’s trial, in front of B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lorianna Bennett, is slated to run until the end of the week.