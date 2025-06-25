Kamloops mayor's forensic audit motion voted down; councillors decry 'accusations,' lack of collaboration

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

Kamloops councillors say Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson tanked discussion on his own motion calling for a wide-ranging municipal forensic audit by striking an adversarial tone with his colleagues from the get-go.

Before officially tabling his motion for discussion, Hamer-Jackson decided to lob pointed questions about the agenda item at councillors one by one — an unusual move one council member said amounted to an “inquisition.”

Coun. Bill Sarai said he wished Hamer-Jackson had instead used that energy to explain his ideas and rationale with councillors ahead of time, adding he would have been more likely to consider supporting a motion if that had occurred.

“What you're doing here is not helping your cause on your notice of motion. I'm just being brutally honest with you. You're actually pushing me further away from supporting it, because you're making accusations — not only against staff and against how we run our city, but against us as well,” Sarai said.

“You’re giving me that look that we're doing something wrong, when in fact, you're not doing your job to get a motion passed through council. The will of council — you need four councillors to support you. You can't even get one because [of] the way you act.”

Voted down 8-1

Hamer-Jackson’s motion called for a forensic audit of municipal management practices and city services, including accounting, procurement, staffing and capital projects. It asked council to green light a procurement process to find an independent company to conduct the audit.

The motion was voted down 8-1 after a tense back-and-forth between the mayor and the rest of council.

Before moving the matter for discussion and calling for a seconder per meeting rules, the mayor immediately asked Coun. Stephen Karpuk if the rest of council had already talked about the motion in a closed meeting or otherwise, and questioned his support for the motion.

Hamer-Jackson turned to the next few councillors to ask them the same questions.

“I find this highly inappropriate,” Coun. Katie Neustaeter said, adding Hamer-Jackson was implying council members had done something wrong but he wasn't showing any evidence.

“At this moment, I feel like you are conducting bit of an inquisition of us.”

Coun. Kelly Hall opted to move Hamer-Jackson’s own motion and Neustaeter seconded it, making the matter open for discussion.

Written by 'henchmen'

Hall said he felt audits could be helpful and are necessary at the right time, but the motion as written was “anything but right.”

“It’s poorly presented. It’s crafted by a group of henchmen that, really, want to try to tear down and burn down the city hall, which is deplorable to think of,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson has said the motion was created with the help of some concerned citizens, but he refuses to identify them.

Hall said the mayor claims to have taxpayers' concerns in mind, but he didn't attend a special meeting held earlier this year to discuss bringing down the tax rate. Hamer-Jackson had said he didn't attend for "personal and professional reasons."

Coun. Nancy Bepple said council has already had in-depth discussions on the city’s procurement and asset management practices. She said other municipalities who have undergone a forensic audit did so when there was a specific, focused issue requiring investigation — and there hasn't been one identified by the mayor.

Hamer-Jackson said he thought Kamloops got less government grant money than other places in 2021, and expressed discontent with a land sale along Tranquille and the city’s handling of an irrigation system in Westsyde.

He then suggested another councillor was guilty of wrongdoing in a property deal by wielding what turned out to be incorrect financial data — a matter that was clarified by city staff later in the meeting.

At that point, council cut the debate short and called for a vote to be taken.

'His own worst enemy'

After the meeting, Neustaeter said councillors were ready to have healthy debate, and while most of them saw value in parts of the motion, the mayor made himself “unsupportable.”

“The mayor is his own worst enemy," she said. "That is tremendously sad, because he has some good concepts, he has some good thoughts and then he sinks his own cause before we can even get it on the table."

Neustaeter said she couldn’t support an expensive forensic audit but would like to examine master service agreements, improve how financial information is presented to the public and look at the rollout and management of capital projects.

“These are the kinds of ways that we can work towards those same ends, but you don't burn the house down in order to make a renovation. You work with those who are able to execute on your objectives,” she said.

Neustaeter and Hamer-Jackson are due to be in court next month for a hearing about a defamation suit the mayor launched against her in 2023.

When asked about council’s comments, Hamer-Jackson said via text message that if councillors wanted, they could have opted to change the motion or divide it into parts for separate votes, which is sometimes done if council members can readily agree on one section but require more debate for another.

The mayor then said a few councillors have family members working for the city, suggesting this meant they had a conflict of interest with his motion, and “probably should have recused themselves.”