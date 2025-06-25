City of Kamloops asked to rezone TRU campus sites, amend parking requirements

Photo: City of Kamloops Thompson Rivers University's Community Trust is asking for these sites to be rezoned.

Thompson Rivers University is asking Kamloops city council to approve a rezoning amendment that would change parking requirements on campus to allow for more commercial and residential development.

The application would see the East Gate site between Summit Drive and University Drive, including the Guerin Creek gully, rezoned from an outdoor research area to allow for mixed-use development.

“They have been looking at filling in that gully over the years, they have an application in with the Ministry of Environment," Marvin Kwiatkowski, City of Kamloops development, engineering, sustainability director, told council during a Tuesday meeting.

"They’re getting close to that, just a few things to finalize.”

According to the application by the TRU Community Trust, the rezoning would allow for the “broadest range of uses” within the area, including educational, commercial and residential uses.

The area up for rezoning includes the location of a proposed pedestrian overpass that would span Summit Drive.

The application also asks that an area north of Hillside Drive North and west of Edgehill Place be rezoned from an outdoor research area to residential.

“That fits in a little better with the current residential development that isn’t part of TRU. Right now that zoning is for the outdoor research, so having that fit in more with residential works better for everybody,” Kwiatkowski said.

Ask to amend regulations

The application also includes amendments to requirements for parking, as well as office and commercial developments on campus.

In a statement to Castanet, Matt Milovick, TRU VP of finance and administration, said the community trust is asking for all land on campus south of Hillside Drive North be considered part of the provincially designated TRU transit-oriented area.

That is "so developers can realize the tax breaks offered in similar zones in other parts of the city,” he said.

Transit-oriented areas also permit greater density and reduced parking requirements for residential developments.

Milovick said the application asks the location of parking associated with future commercial developments to take place at TRU’s discretion, as the university has access to parking to meet those needs that most land owners do not.

“This proposed regulation prevents large parking areas from being required directly around buildings with office or commercial uses, thereby contributing to a positive environment on campus,” reads a city report about the zoning application.

Proposed zoning changes for campus would include increasing the maximum size of office uses from 3,000 square metres to 5,000 square metres, and no maximum for real estate brokerage, home and auto insurance business and travel agency uses.

The application states the amendment “aims to create greater flexibility and ability to introduce mixed-use commercial and office buildings into the campus,” specifically on mixed-use zoned areas of campus.

Kamloops council voted Tuesday to move the rezoning application to a public hearing.

Campus plan refreshed

TRU’s board of governors last week approved a refresh of its 2013 Campus Master Plan, which guides decisions about campus planning and development.

According to the document, the site between Summit Drive and University Drive that’s up for rezoning would be used for outdoor research and the site north of Hillside Drive North would be used for market housing.

The first phase of the plan would focus on establishing a “campus heart” in front of Old Main, and would include a pedestrian plaza, new academic buildings and a solar trellis system.

The plan would see mixed-use market developments along McGill Road from Summit Drive to Dalhousie Drive, including the site of the McGill residence, and further down McGill Road at the location of the West Gate dorms.

Future priorities would include developing athletics infrastructure, market housing to the north of the campus core, and student housing at East Village.

“The overall phasing strategy remains deliberately open-ended, without fixed timelines, allowing TRU and the Trust to adjust project sequencing based on market demand and institutional priorities,” the refreshed master plan states.

“This flexible approach ensures that academic and commercial developments can progress in tandem, using profits from market developments to help finance academic infrastructure in a financially sustainable manner.”