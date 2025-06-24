Canada Day celebration to take over Kamloops' Riverside Park next week

Photo: Kamloops Ambassador Society A flag parade marches toward the Rotary Bandshell in Riverside Park during 2024 Canada Day celebrations.

Kamloops’ Riverside Park will be a hive of activity on Canada Day, with the annual holiday celebration including local artisans, multicultural food vendors and live performances.

The City of Kamloops said all are welcome to the biggest community event of the year, which will start with the Lions Club pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

A multicultural flag parade at 10:45 a.m. will help officially kick off the festivities, followed by a 11 a.m. performance from Drum Canada and opening ceremonies from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Art in the Park, which features local artisans, will be set up at the west end of the park, while the Kids’ Fun Zone will be located at the east end of the park, along with a variety of community booths and food trucks.

Music and dance performances will be found throughout the park.

The day will end with the return of a fireworks show when the sun goes down, weather permitting.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and tote bags to reduce landfill waste, and are advised to keep clear of construction areas.

BC Transit is also offering free bus rides on July 1, operating with Saturday-level service. Attendees can also consider carpooling or cycling. Bicycles can be parked securely at the Kamloops Bike Valet, set up adjacent to Sandman Centre.

The Canada Day festivities take place through a partnership between the City of Kamloops, organizers Kamloops Arts Council and Kamloops Multicultural Society, and stage sponsor BCLC.

More information on the event, including an online interactive map of the park, can be found on the City of Kamloops website.