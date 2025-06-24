TRU president passes the torch this week, one of several university leadership changes

Photo: KTW File/Castanet Incoming TRU president Dr. Airini (right) will take over for retiring president Brett Fairbairn (left) starting July 1.

Brett Fairbairn’s final day as the president of Thompson Rivers University will be next week, just one of many temporary and long-term changes to senior leadership at the university.

Fairbairn has helmed the university since 2018, and his final day will be June 30, after which he will retire. TRU’s incoming president Dr. Airini will begin her five-year term on July 1, with an installation ceremony taking place on Wednesday.

"My focus today is not on farewells but continuing the work of moving TRU forward and ensuring a smooth and respectful handover of this office that keeps the spotlight on TRU’s future," Fairbairn wrote in a report to the university’s board.

"I am confident that President-designate Dr. Airini will bring new insight."

In another recent leadership change, Shannon Wagner, vice-president of research, is acting as interim provost and vice-president academic for up to a year as TRU searches for someone to fill the role following Gillian Balfour’s departure in May.

Dr. Brian Roy is set to join TRU as associate vice-president of graduate studies and research beginning in July, and he will serve as the acting VP of research in Wagner’s stead.

“We are grateful for Brian’s willingness to step into this key role during a time of transition, and we look forward to the insight and leadership he will bring to TRU’s growing research and graduate portfolios," Fairbairn said.

Marilyn McLean, board of governors chair, stepped down last year just shy of the end of her term, leaving vice-chair Tee-Young Chung to take over leadership of the board.

Final message from Fairbairn

In a final message to the university’s board of governors, Fairbairn highlighted several initiatives that took place during his tenure. These included strategic plans like Envision TRU and TRU Bold, opening the Nursing and Population Health building, breaking ground on new capital projects and launching TRU Wildfire.

Fairbairn also highlighted the establishment of new research chairs, international partnerships growing more “diverse and reciprocal,” the launch of Canada’s first honours college and “nearly doubling student residence capacity” — although some residence buildings have plans to close.

“My role, as I saw it, was to help move the university further along that path and help it to be a university grounded in place, yet open to the world; committed to access, while advancing excellence in research and teaching; and guided by a coherent vision of the future,” Fairbairn wrote.

“None of this would have been possible without the remarkable people who make up the TRU community. I continue to be inspired by our students, by the initiative they take in shaping their own futures and in supporting one another as tutors, ambassadors, and leaders.”

He’s been at the helm through choppy waters during his time at TRU, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the first year of federal immigration policy changes now hitting the post-secondary sector and a major internal investigation.

“Through each of these, I am pleased to know that we stay focused on TRU’s vision and mission. I am proud of the way this university — and this board — responded with integrity and care,” Fairbairn said.

His time at the helm has not been without controversy.

He is being sued by the university's former human resources boss, saw TRU through the controversial closing of several visual arts programs and implemented new rules to keep full board and senate agendas hidden from the public — and news reporters — before meetings.

“Brett’s contributions to the organization and to the university over the seven years here have been significant,” said David Hallinan, acting board of governors chair.

“Those contributions not only impact TRU, but also the city of Kamloops.”