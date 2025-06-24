Single case of measles confirmed in Kamloops, marking B.C. Interior's first confirmed infection of 2025

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Interior Health is reporting a string of measles exposures in Kamloops, marking the first confirmed case in the region this year as infections rise elsewhere in B.C. and Canada.

According to IH, a single case has been confirmed in Kamloops.

The following potential exposures are being reported:

• Shoppers Drug Mart, 1210 Summit Dr., June 16, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

• Denny’s Restaurant, 570 Columbia St., June 16 between noon and 2:45 p.m.

• Aberdeen Mall, 1320 Trans-Canada Hwy., June 16, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

• Earls Restaurant, 1210 Summit Dr., June 16, between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

• Castles and Cottages, 347 Victoria St., June 18, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“This is the first confirmed measles case in the Interior in 2025, however there are other cases around the province which may impact people in this region as they travel during the summer,” IH said in a news release.

Earlier this month, Northern Health reported a sharp increase in measles infections in the northeast corner of B.C. A measles exposure was announced last week in Sparwood, B.C., but that was not due to a case associated with a Southern Interior resident.

Anyone exposed to the measles virus is encouraged to monitor for symptoms, which may take up to three weeks to develop. Symptoms include fever, dry cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash.

According to Health Canada, measles was eliminated in 1998 after being ruled no longer endemic.

Alberta is grappling with a spike in measles cases not seen for almost 40 years and is falling short of the 95 per cent immunization rate experts say is needed to protect the population. The province recently reported its 1,000th case of the season.

Cases are also spiking in Ontario, where more than 2,000 infections have been confirmed.

For a full list of measles exposure in B.C., visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

— with files from The Canadian Press