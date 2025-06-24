Maintenance work on bridge causes heavy delays southbound on Highway 5 through Kamloops

Photo: DriveBC Southbound traffic on the Yellowhead Highway has been stalled Tuesday morning.

Traffic heading south through Kamloops on Highway 5 is being slowed on Tuesday morning by maintenance work on the Yellowhead Bridge.

According to DriveBC, “urgent bridge maintenance” is being conducted on Highway 5 between River Street and Shuswap Road.”

Motorists travelling southbound on the Yellowhead Highway through Kamloops are advised to expect heavy congestion and delays.

An update is expected by 12:15 p.m.