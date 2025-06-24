Lawsuit filed by man Tasered, arrested after pocket-dialling 911, refusing to identify himself

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who was Tasered and arrested after pocket-dialling 911 and then refusing to identify himself for police has filed a lawsuit saying the incident left him anxious, injured and scared of Mounties.

Randall Schulz’s notice of civil claim was filed in B.C. Supreme Court earlier this month naming B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General as the sole defendant.

The claim alleges Schulz was working as a landscaper on Aug. 8, 2024, when he pocket-dialled 911.

“The 911 operator called the plaintiff back and he apologized for having called accidentally and said that he was not in need of emergency assistance. The plaintiff declined to provide his name or personal information,” the claim reads.

“Shortly after, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer arrived at the residential home in Kamloops where the plaintiff was working. The plaintiff identified himself as the person who had accidentally dialled 911 but declined to provide his name or his personal information at the first officer’s repeated request.”

The claim states the Mountie called backup, and a second officer ordered Schulz to the ground with a Taser trained on him.

According to the claim, Schulz refused and was Tasered after walking away from the officers when they put their hands on him.

“The plaintiff did not follow the officers’ instructions, but nor did he touch them or move toward them,” Schulz's claim states.

'No lawful basis'

The claim alleges police had “no lawful basis" to arrest or detain Schulz.

“By unlawfully arresting the plaintiff, laying hands on him, threatening to shoot him with a Taser, shooting him with a Taser, handcuffing him, physically detaining him, taking control of his movements and imprisoning him in a cell, the officers committed the torts of assault, battery and false imprisonment,” the claim states.

Schulz's claim says he is suffering from psychological distress, anxiety, depression and fear of police, as well as injuries to his hands, wrists and back.

The claim says Schulz’s right to silence was guaranteed at all times by Section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“It is not an offence to decline to provide one’s name or personal information to the police or to answer an officer’s questions,” it reads.

Schulz is seeking general and aggravated damages, but no dollar amount was set out in the claim.

The province has not filed a response.