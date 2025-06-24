City of Kamloops financial report shows $8.7M increase in staff remuneration; CAO pay partly reimbursed

Photo: KTW file Kamloops city hall

A Kamloops city councillor says taxpayers are not on the hook for a “significant portion” of the $216,000 salary paid last year to the city’s CAO away on personal leave, much of which was reimbursed by a third party.

The city has released its 2024 Statement of Financial Information, a provincially-mandated report listing annual vendor payments and remuneration for council members and staff making more than $75,000 per year.

The SOFI report shows a 10.6 per cent increase in staff remuneration over 2023 — an $8.7-million increase, equivalent to a $37 increase in property taxes for the average city residence. This increase includes retroactive pay included as part of union contracts.

In total, the City of Kamloops paid $84.5 million in 2024 for its employees, and another $550,000 for council remuneration.

The report shows the city paid more than $500,000 for two CAOs — including David Trawin, who has been on personal leave since early 2024, and Byron McCorkell, who took over the role in Trawin’s stead.

Trawin is listed as receiving about $217,980 last year when accounting for taxable benefits and payouts — less than his 2023 pay, which totalled about $309,200.

Some CAO overlap

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said the report’s line items don’t tell the whole story.

“A significant portion of CAO Trawin’s salary has been reimbursed by a third party — and so it doesn't cost the taxpayer nearly as much as what the SOFI report suggests,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said he couldn’t identify the amount that had been reimbursed or who the third party was.

McCorkell is the highest-paid city employee, receiving $302,400 when including taxable benefits and payouts. He was paid $241,300 in 2023, working for the majority of that year as a director until he was named deputy CAO mid-fall.

O’Reilly said the year-over-year increase in pay was due to McCorkell taking on the new role of CAO.

“CAO McCorkell oversees close to a $200-million budget. And if you look at that in the private sector, he is in line — if not lower — than what he could get somewhere else,” O’Reilly said. “In the municipal world, we feel comfortable with our pay for CAO McCorkell.”

The councillor said the City of Kamloops aims to be in the middle of the pack when it comes to staff remuneration — not as high as some B.C. cities, while factoring in what’s being offered in the wider marketplace.

According to the SOFI report, CUPE [Canadian Union of Public Employees] workers and program instructors saw an 11.5 per cent jump in remuneration, being paid a total of $49.2 million in 2024 versus $43.5 million in 2023.

Kamloops Fire Rescue management and firefighters’ union workers had a 5.8 per cent increase, paid a total of $16.3 million up from $15.4 million in 2023.

City management saw a 13 per cent increase in remuneration, from $13.5 million in 2023 up to $15.5. million in 2024.

Bepple, Sarai over $12K

For council remuneration, the SOFI report shows Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was paid a total of $131,459 in 2024 — but it isn’t clear how the report accounts for the mayor’s salary reductions incurred due to code of conduct violations and other measures.

Hamer-Jackson, who was removed as city spokesperson in mid-2024, had $3,101 in expenses.

Each councillor was paid $52,333 in 2024.

Coun. Nancy Bepple, who represents Kamloops in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, had the highest amount of expenses, totalling $12,893.

Coun. Bill Sarai, who — along with Coun. Stephen Karpuk — represents Kamloops on the Southern Interior Local Government Association executive team, had a little more than $12,300 in expenses last year.

The other six councillors reported between $5,200 and $10,600 in expenses for the year.

Council travel 'paying off'

O’Reilly said council has been working to advocate for the city, adding seeking face-to-face meetings with ministers is “paying off in spades.” He pointed to the hundreds of housing units promised for Kamloops by the province as an example.

“Those don't just happen by sending a letter and an email to a minister,” he said.

O’Reilly said he wants to see legislative changes so the annual report can paint a clearer picture of the city’s financials — able to account for things like the CAO salary adjustments.

“That’s provincewide, but this is something that should be looked at to make sure they are more accurate,” he said.

He noted the SOFI report, which reports on all employees making over $75,000, has not kept up with inflation since it was implemented in 2000.

According to the council report, if the Consumer Price Index was factored into this benchmark, the SOFI report would only include remuneration for employees who make more than $123,000.