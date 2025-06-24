Accused killer's fingerprint found on knife allegedly used in deadly 2020 North Kamloops stabbing spree

Photo: KTW File A police evidence marker sits on the sidewalk outside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in March of 2020.

The fingerprint of an accused killer was found on the knife he's accused of using in a 2020 North Kamloops stabbing spree, and his shirt was covered in the blood of his alleged victims.

Michael Wayne Palmer, 48, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He is accused of going on a stabbing spree inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent on March 28, 2020.

Kevin White, 59, was killed, and three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes — were each stabbed in the neck.

In her opening statement to jurors, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Palmer attacked “suddenly and without warning” — first stabbing Crookes and McKay in the hallway of the building, then kicking down the door to Unit 11 and stabbing Gronberg and White.

Print found on knife

Reading from an admission of facts on Monday, Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard said a kitchen knife with a white plastic textured handle was found with visible blood staining on the handle and blade.

A second folding pocket knife had red staining near the pivot point and a "faint fingerprint" on the blade.

“It is admitted that Michael Palmer's left thumbprint was on the blade of the folding knife,” Bouchard said.

A forensic biologist who examined the knives told the court White’s DNA was also found on the folding knife.

The forensic expert said DNA on the kitchen knife came from two individuals, and possibly could have come from White and Gronberg.

DNA belonging to McKay, Gronberg and White was found on a black shirt belonging the Palmer that was seized when he was arrested the next morning.

Police video previously played in court showed Palmer directing police to where he said he hid two knives used in the attack. Police found a knife with a white handle and a pocket knife.

Could have been fatal

Dr. William Clelant was qualified as an expert otolaryngologist in court last Friday. He consulted in Crookes' treatment the night he arrived at Royal Inland hospital.

Clelant told the court it was unlikely Crookes’ life was threatened by his wounds.

"He was fortunate because none of the more vital structures in his neck had been injured," Clelant said.

He said Gronberg had four wounds to his neck, two on the front and two on the back, and McKay also had four wounds on his neck. He said both could have died.

“They all had bleeding, only [McKay] had loss of the significance requiring intervention,” Clelant said, adding that McKay was the only victim to undergo surgery.

Prosecutors have already shown jurors police video of Palmer confessing to the stabbings and speaking to his fear and paranoia of living in the neighbourhood. He said he was trying to protect two women.

The victims of the stabbing spree have previously told the court a man named Michael, who is alleged to be Palmer, was invited into a gathering in the apartment building, before he began attacking the group without warning.

This is the fourth of five weeks scheduled for Palmer’s trial.