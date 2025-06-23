Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for South Thompson

Photo: Laura Iverson A lightning strike near Lake Country on Aug. 5, 2024.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the South Thompson, warning of the potential for heavy rainfall throughout the region.

The South Thompson region includes Kamloops, Tobiano, Savona, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Spences Bridge.

A thunderstorm watch is also in effect for the 100 Mile and Cariboo regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Heavy downpours can increase the risk of localized flooding, landslides and debris flows over areas suffering from burn scars as the result of past wildfire activity.”

Environment Canada warned heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions in visibility.

A storm rolled through the Kamloops region on Sunday night, bringing thunder and lightning, heavy rainfall and hail.