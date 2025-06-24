City of Kamloops says Overlanders Bridge upgrade work will take place this summer

Photo: KTW file photo Traffic delays are expected across Kamloops' Overlanders Bridge this summer as crews work to upgrade the bridge deck and multi-use pathway.

Kamloops commuters are being told to expect delays crossing the Overlanders Bridge this summer as work crews upgrade the bridge deck and multi-use path.

The City of Kamloops has hired a contractor, River Valley Construction Services Ltd., for the project, which is expected to run through the summer and into the fall.

The city said the project will “address deteriorating surface conditions” that are starting to affect the safety of the bridge deck and the pathway.

“We thank all Kamloops residents and visitors for their patience and understanding as we invest in this critical infrastructure upgrade to ensure long-term safety and functionality for all users,” Wayne Lockheart, the city's civic construction manager, said in a news release.

The city said the scope of work will include removing and replacing concrete and asphalt by milling at certain bridge joint locations. Crews will apply a sand-textured epoxy coating to the multi-use pathway to improve the surface safety and durability.

Lane closures will take place to allow crews to complete the project. The city said a minimum of two lanes will remain open through the entire project to allow single-lane, two-way traffic.

Multi-use pathway improvements will take place at the same time as work on the bridge deck. The pathway will be fully closed during this time.

Cyclists and pedestrians will have a designated detour route to follow. The City of Kamloops said more pathway closure details will be provided when the contractor has finalized the details.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider taking an alternate route if possible.

More information on the project can be found on the city’s Let’s Talk page.