City of Kamloops closes sports fields following heavy dump of rainfall

Photo: Castanet City of Kamloops playing fields will close Monday after significant rainfall.

The City of Kamloops is temporarily closing its municipal sports fields, with the exception of Hillside Stadium, due to heavy rainfall.

In a social media post, the city said all fields will be closed on Monday night.

“The current conditions have made the fields unsafe for play, and this measure is necessary to prevent any damage,” the post reads.

The Thompson region, including Kamloops, was the subject of a severe thunderstorm watch over the weekend. The city experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

Kamloops is forecast to see chances of rain showers and thunderstorms over much of the coming week, according to Environment Canada.