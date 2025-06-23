Man found injured on roadside dies 10 months later, Kamloops RCMP suspect foul play

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties are asking the public to come forward with information about an incident that left Bradley Germann-Wilson badly injured at the side of the Yellowhead Highway and Paul Lake Road in August 2024.

A man found injured near a busy Kamloops intersection last summer has now died, and police believe he might be the victim of foul play.

According to Kamloops Mounties, a man was taken to hospital in serious condition the morning of Aug. 30, 2024, after he was found suffering obvious injuries at the intersection of the Yellowhead Highway and Paul Lake Road. At that time, the incident was being investigated as a hit-and-run.

On Monday, police said Bradley Germann-Wilson did not recover from the injuries and recently died.

“Based on the investigation so far, it is suspected that Bradley may be the victim of an assault and could have received his injuries hours before he was located,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

“It’s unknown how long Bradley had been in Kamloops, but he is believed to have previously been in the Terrace area.”

Napier said the Kamloops RCMP detachment’s Serious Crime Unit is hoping that by sharing Germann-Wilson’s name and photo, someone will be able to come forward with information that will help the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who saw Germann-Wilson in the days leading up to him being discovered or who has any other related information is asked to contact Kamloops Mounties at 250-828-3000.