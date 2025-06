Photo: City of Kamloops Kamloops drivers are being advised of a downtown road closure that will be in effect throughout the day on Monday.

A two-block stretch of Fourth Avenue in downtown Kamloops is closed to traffic Monday due to paving work and utility upgrades.

The City of Kamloops said Fourth Avenue is fully closed between Battle Street and Columbia Street, adjacent to the City Gardens site.

Traffic is being redirected with detour signs in place. Buses are being rerouted via Sixth Avenue.