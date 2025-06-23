TRU officials join trade missions, look to Asia to expand international partnerships

Photo: KTW File Photo TRU President Brett Fairbairn

Thompson Rivers University officials have been busy tracking down leads to expand overseas partnerships on a multi-stop trek around Asia.

Outgoing TRU President Brett Fairbairn told the university’s board of governors on Friday that he travelled with VP International Baihua Chadwick to meet with four of TRU’s transnational education partners in Malaysia.

“They range from highly ranked, academically solid emerging universities like Kebangsaan University in Kuala Lumpur, also very interesting access-oriented universities that focus on marginalized populations,” Fairbairn said.

“As well as a number of other institutions that would make attractive international partners for us, this increases the prospect of both outbound and inbound student mobility.”

Chadwick told the university’s senate earlier this month that transnational partnerships would be a focus for the university, given the high number of visas offered to students who apply when enrolled in those programs.

She also said TRU is refining its recruitment strategy by expanding into countries less affected by federal policy changes, specifically in Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Latin American.

“I think this fits with something we can work on in international engagement at the moment, which is to develop more of these solid partnerships with specific institutions that will be multiple years in duration,” Fairbairn said.

“It’s not about recruitment of mass numbers of students, which has its challenges at the moment, but it is about developing partnerships that will result in stead streams of students in the future.

Fairbairn also noted widespread use of English in Malaysia as well as lower costs compared to other nearby Asian countries made the country an attractive “entry-level experience of Asia” for TRU students and faculty looking to travel or study abroad.

Alongside Chadwick, Fairbairn said the two also touched based with long-time partner Maple Lead Educational Systems in China. He said the partnership has seen hundreds of Chinese students study at TRU

“In the future it may be more about graduate-level research, graduate-level teaching and perhaps some research, but certainly many possibilities with this long established partner,” he said.

Fairbairn said he extended his trip to join BC premier David Eby on an international trade mission to Japan and Korea. He was one of two presidents from the Research Universities’ Council of BC to join the mission, the other being UNBC’s Geoff Payne.

Fairbairn said he also meet with several of TRU’s institutional partners in both countries

“In Korea, I also met with the leadership at a very interesting university that is interested in sending more students abroad, as well as hosting ours,” he told the board.

“So really promising leads in numerous countries that really suggest robust partnerships going into the future.”

Fairbairn's successor, Dr. Airini, will take over next week. An installation ceremony is planned for Wednesday.