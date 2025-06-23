Kamloops city hall offers extended hours as property tax deadline approaches

Photo: Castanet The City of Kamloops reminded residents the property tax deadline is coming up on Wednesday, July 2.

The deadline for this year’s property tax payments is fast approaching.

Property taxes are due by Wednesday, July 2. A provincially-mandated 10 per cent penalty will be applied to all unpaid balances by Thursday, July 3.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said city hall will be open for extended hours starting Monday to give residents additional time to make in-person payments.

The front desk at 7 West Victoria Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the tax deadline, with the exception of the statutory holiday on Tuesday, July 1.

In-person payments can also be made between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Tournament Capital Centre, which will also be closed on Canada Day.

Property taxes can also be paid online via Visa or Mastercard, through online banking, by mail, or using secure city drop boxes.

Provincial Home Owner Grant applications are also due by July 2. These must be submitted directly through the B.C. government. The city noted claiming a grant without making a property tax payment can still help reduce the total balance owing.

For residents facing financial difficulties, a partial payment made before the deadline will also help reduce the penalty. These property owners can also look into the BC Property Tax Deferment Program, which allows qualifying homeowners to defer part or all of their property taxes.

More information on property taxes and payment options can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

Residents should apply for Home Owner Grants through the provincial government website.