Referendum to create new fire protection zone in Cherry Creek fails

Photo: TNRD A referendum to create a new fire protection zone to cover both Tobiano and Cherry Creek.

Preliminary results say a referendum that would have created a new fire protection zone to cover Cherry Creek has failed to gain voter assent.

While Tobiano has had fire protection service for years, Cherry Creek has none. The proposal from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District was looking to create a new fire protection zone serving both areas — and to seek approval to borrow the $3 million needed to build a firehall and purchase the necessary equipment.

According to the TNRD, preliminary results of the vote show a total of 326 voting against the referendum and 167 voting in favour.

Official results are expected by Wednesday.

Of the 493 votes, 279 were cast on advance voting day, 195 were cast on general voting day last Saturday and 19 were sent by mail ballot voting.

A petition from Cherry Creek residents opposing the referendum was rejected by the TNRD’s board of directors in May.

The petition, started by Rhonda Kopp, collected 275 signatures from 149 different homes in Cherry Creek. She called the referendum unfair and biased against Cherry Creek residents, as they could be outvoted by Tobiano and forced to accept paying for a firehall they do not want.

When the petition was brought to the TNRD’s board, no director made a motion to alter or delay the upcoming referendum, ultimately defeating the petition.