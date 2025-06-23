Kamloops forecast calls for steady showers, chances of thunderstorms

Cindy White

The Kamloops region is forecast to see chances of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. A high of 24 C is expected during the day and a low of 12 C is anticipated Monday night, as chances of showers continue.

Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li said an unsettled air mass will remain in place for much of the week and an upper-level trough will arrive in the region by Tuesday.

“What that means is there will be chances of showers and risk of thunderstorms for every day,” Li said.

“In the mid to long-range forecast, we don’t have risk of thunderstorms yet but we have a long chance of showers. But the risk of thunderstorms will likely be added in as the days become closer to the current forecast.”

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday with a high of 27 C. Tuesday night will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

Wednesday will see both sun and cloud with a daytime high of 26 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 14 C are in the forecast for Wednesday night.

Temperatures will peak at 24 C on Thursday as skies are expected to see both sun and cloud. A low of 15 C is anticipated during the evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Chances of showers will continue on Friday with a high of 22 C. Temperatures are expected to lower to 15 C during the night as more showers hit the region.

According to Environment Canada, a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for the weekend with daytime highs around 26 C.