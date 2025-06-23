Iranian Kamloops residents fear for families, hope for regime change following U.S. strikes at nuclear sites

Photo: Josh Dawson Owner of Chizmiz Market in Sahali, Amid Motifi, said he hopes U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran will help bring about a change in regime in his homeland.

Iranians in Kamloops say they’re worried for friends and family back home following a series of U.S. military strikes, but they’re hopeful it could spark a flame that will topple the governing regime in their homeland.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the U.S. crossed “a very big red line” with strikes agains three of its nuclear sites on Sunday.

Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program was peaceful and the best American intel is that Tehran is not actively pursuing a bomb, but U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli leaders have argued that Iran could quickly assemble a nuclear warhead.

The operation prompted a call from Prime Minister Mark Carney for calm: "Stability in the region is a priority. Canada calls on parties to return immediately to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."

Castanet Kamloops caught up with a handful of local Iranians on Sunday to get a sense of how the community is feeling about the U.S. military intervention.

Government called 'bully'

Amid Motifi, owner of Chizmiz Market in Sahali, called the Iranian government a “dictatorial and oppressive regime.” He said he hopes his homeland will “gain its freedom as soon as possible.”

“The United States simply went in, bombed the regime’s nuclear sites that were intended for bomb-making and then left, and they’ve also made it clear that they have no issue with the Iranian people,” Motifi said, using ChatGPT to translate his responses to Castanet’s questions to English.

“The people of Iran are very pleased about this. I’m in contact with many people there, and they’re really happy that this is happening — and we hope that it leads to a regime change.”

Kamloops building designer Mahmoud Hosseini called the Iranian government “fascist” and a “bully.”

“I believe, as an Iranian, the first enemy of Iranian people is the current government of Iran, not U.S.A. — we respect Jewish people, we respect Israel,” Mosseini said.

Soniea Hastings, a fitness instructor in Kamloops, said she thinks many Iranians are happy about the American strikes and are hopeful it might lead a change in government.

But with friends and family living in Iran, Hastings said she has some contradictory feelings about the strikes.

“On one side, another country attacks our country and that’s really sad — we don’t want that,” she said.

“But on the other hand, because we don’t trust our government, we trust the government that is attacking us more than our government. That is really sad.”

Worried for friends, family

With the violence seemingly escalating, Hastings said she’s worried about the destruction and the safety of civilians caught up in the fight.

“I don’t want anyone being hurt, not just my family, not just my friends, any Iranians,” she said. “We don’t want any innocent people in Iran or Israel being killed. That’s not what normal people want.”

Iranians who spoke to Castanet said there’s been little to no internet access in the country for the past several days, leaving them concerned for their friends and family with no way of contacting them.

Mosseini said he hasn’t spoken to his family in three days.

“They completely shut it down, and we didn't have access to connect to our family and get news on what's going on, and are they safe,” He said.

Motifi said he’s constantly worried for his family and has tried more than two dozen times to contact them. He said he’s only managed to speak with them for about 30 seconds.

“Just enough to find out that they’re doing okay,” he said.

“The Iranian government has shut down all channels of communications, and this is a clear violation of freedom of speech. It’s an example of how our government is undemocratic and oppressive.”

Hope to be free

The Kamloops Iranians who spoke to Castanet said the country’s people have suffered under the current government, and they're worried for those still in the country — echoing feelings of expat Iranians across Canada.

Mosseini has been in Canada since 2019 and described growing up in Iran with no freedom of religion or belief. He said many Iranians fear repercussions for speaking out against the government.

“When I’m talking to people, they can’t say their thoughts, because somehow the fears, they inject into their blood, even here we’re far away but they can’t say what they believe in,” he said.

“As a kid, when we grow up, they forced us to follow everything, even for religion or something like that. We didn't have any freedom to choose or behave or like beliefs or everything, actually.”

Hastings has been in Canada for more than 18 months. She said people in Iran have suffered under the government’s policies for decades.

“The government is trying to broadcast things that are against reality, and what we are reading is different from what they are feeding people in Iran with their media,” she said.

“We are more hopeful with what's happening, that maybe the regime change [will happen] quickly and people of Iran will be free from this government.”

— with files from The Canadian Press