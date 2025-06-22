New Monte Creek firehall expected to finish construction in coming weeks

Photo: TNRD/Facebook The Thompson-Nicola Regional District expects construction of a new firehall in Monte Creek to wrap up in the coming weeks.

Work on a new firehall in Monte Creek is nearing completion at the site of a house fire that claimed the life of a man in 2021.

In a social media post Friday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said the building envelope was recently completed and construction is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks.

“At that time, the firehall on Hook Road near Highway 1 will become the permanent home of the Monte Creek Fire Department,” the TNRD said.

“Which serves approximately 256 properties in Monte Creek, Del Pro, Lafarge and Barnhartvale.”

The Monte Creek Fire Department currently operates out of the Pritchard Firehall and the new hall is expected to close the service gap between the Pritchard Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Kamloops boundaries.

A new fire protection area serving Monte Creek and Lafarge was create through a referendum in 2022 and borrowing of up to $1.25 million to fun capital costs was also approved. A further $1 million was allocated from the Canada Community Building Fund.

Last year, the TNRD board of directors awarded a $1.045 million contract to West Alliance Construction Ltd. to complete the build at 1257 Hook Road.

An acre of land was earmarked for the new firehall and was donated by the Herman family. Ed Herman died in a house fire in June 2021 and had offered up the land to the regional district before he died.

The total project costs allocated is $2,250,000 which includes costs outside the scope of the project such as well development, legal fees, engineering costs, furniture and equipment, and new fire engine and tender once the hall is complete.