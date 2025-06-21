Spare Kamloops Fire Rescue apparatus out of commission after electrical fire

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Fire Rescue is down a spare apparatus after an electrical fire happened over Monday night.

A spare Kamloops Fire Rescue apparatus is out of commission after an electrical fire last week.

Ryan Cail, KFR deputy fire chief, said the vehicle fire happened Monday night at Station 1 in Sahali.

He said there was no structural damage to the fire hall.

“We've temporarily relocated the two apparatus out of the hall just so we can clean it accordingly. So we've got contract crews in to do the decontamination, just to make sure that the products of combustion are cleaned out of the hall, floors are clean, walls are clean,” Cail said.

He said it could take “upwards of a couple of weeks” for the hall to be cleaned out and brought back to habitable conditions.

As far as the truck, he said it will be checked over by the insurance companies, including ICBC.

He said although the apparatus is out of service, KFR has spare vehicles they can put into play.

“We've temporarily relocated engine one and rescue one just between Hall 7 and Hall 2, so when it comes to day to day operations and responses, nothing will change,” Cail said.

“[We’ll] still have the same amount of firefighters responding to emergent incidents.”