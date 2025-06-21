Emails between Kamloops lawyer, slain client show relationship unravelling

Photo: RCMP Mohd Abdullah was captured on security cameras walking into a meeting at his lawyer's office in the 300-block of Victoria Street on March 11, 2022. Prosecutors say he was stabbed to death during the meeting.

Prosecutors are done calling evidence in the trial of Butch Bagabuyo, the Kamloops lawyer accused of murdering his client after burning through his life savings.

Bagabuyo, a 57-year-old family lawyer, is charged in the death of Mohd Abdullah, a 60-year-old Thompson Rivers University professor.

Abdullah hired Bagabuyo to help him through a separation nearly a decade ago. Prosecutors allege the two men conspired in 2016 to shield $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife and her family. Abdullah was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic," court has heard.

Bagabuyo is accused of stabbing Abdullah to death during a meeting at his Victoria Street law office on March 11, 2022, then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend in a bungled attempt to dispose of the body.

A forensic accountant testified earlier this week that Bagabuyo was living off of Abdullah's money, spending it on everyday expenses and home renovations.

‘I am trusting you'

The final evidence from the last Crown witness was a series of emails between Bagabuyo and Abdullah. The emails start on Feb. 5, 2016, when the men are alleged to have hatched their scheme, and end a few weeks before Abdullah’s death.

On Feb. 24, 2022, a little more than two weeks before he was killed, Abdullah wrote to Bagabuyo accusing him of unfairly controlling his money — described by witnesses in court as Abdullah’s life savings.

“Verbally you have given me false hope on several occasions,” he wrote. “You overpromise and underdeliver. Butch, please release me and my funds.”

The tone and language matches Abdullah’s emotional state as described by witnesses at trial and as heard in a secret recording he made in November of 2021.

Early in the email correspondence, Abdullah told Bagabuyo he was putting a lot of faith in him.

“Please do the best for me. I am trusting you more than 100 per cent. I don’t want to get screwed for my hard-earned work,” he wrote on Oct. 17, 2016.

"We'll do our best to protect your hard-earned work," Bagabuyo replied.

See you in August

The Crown all but closed its case on Friday — what was originally scheduled to be the final day of trial.

The trial is slated to resume for two days starting on Aug. 7, during which time the Crown will file a final set of admissions and close its case and lawyers will argue an application.

Defence evidence is expected to begin after Labour Day, running Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 at the Vancouver Law Courts, during which time Bagabuyo is expected to testify.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker has also secured Saturday, Sept. 6, for an extraordinary weekend sitting if it's needed. Defence lawyer Mark Swartz said Bagabuyo's evidence could take five days of court time to hear.

Closing submissions will be made in Vancouver the week of Oct. 6, and a decision from Ker will come sometime after that.

Bagabuyo is not in custody.