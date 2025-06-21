Upper Nicola Band members prepare to vote on whether to allow $500M AI data centre

Photo: Castanet Servers in one of Bell and iTel's data centres already operational in Kamloops.

Members of a First Nation south of Kamloops are preparing to go to the polls to decide whether to allow a $500-million AI data centre to be built on their reserve.

Bell Canada and Kamloops-based iTel Networks are partnering on a series of six AI data centres in B.C. — including three in Kamloops and the one planned for the Upper Nicola Band reserve just outside Merritt.

Upper Nicola Band members will vote next month on whether to allow the project to go ahead. Online voting opens on Monday.

Bell and iTel want to use 100 to 150 acres of land on UNB’s Lot 87, which is on a parcel of reserve land near the north end of Nicola Lake.

“There would be no unusual environmental effects from the operation of the data centre,” reads a disclosure statement provided by the band to members ahead of the vote.

“The data centre will be a highly designed and modern warehouse complex. It will be quiet and non-polluting.”

Construction should take two years and the facility is expected to create about 200 permanent jobs — in addition to an estimated 2,000 construction jobs.

Members were told the deal could be very good for the band’s coffers.

“If this project is developed, it will generate tax revenues that will rival all revenue sources to which the band has had access to up to this time,” the band’s disclosure said.

“At present time, it is not possible to determine exactly what the tax base may be.”

Information sessions for band members are scheduled for June 25 and June 30, and voting day is July 7. For more information, click here.