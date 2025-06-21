Kamloops mayor calls for new investigator for code of conduct complaint, citing concerns over bias

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wants the city to select a different investigator to look into a code of conduct complaint he filed against a city councillor.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wants a different investigator assigned to look into a code of conduct complaint he launched against a city councillor.

Earlier this year, Hamer-Jackson submitted three code of conduct complaints, each against a different councillor. The mayor told Castanet Kamloops that lawyer Reece Harding was assigned to take on the complaints.

Harding, whose practice is focused on municipal government law, has conducted code of conduct investigations for the City of Kamloops in the past and has previously found Hamer-Jackson in violation.

Two of Hamer-Jackson’s submitted complaints have been dismissed because the mayor refused to engage with Harding about the investigations.

The mayor issued a news release on Friday saying he wants his final code of conduct investigation, filed against Coun. Dale Bass, to be postponed “until an independent and impartial investigator can be assigned.”

The news release included a copy of a letter sent by Hamer-Jackson to city CAO Byron McCorkell and councillors asking them to halt the investigation.

“I am calling on the city — or whomever authorized Mr. Harding’s appointment — to postpone this investigation and appoint a truly independent investigator who is a member of PIABC [the Private Investigators Association of B.C.], or at the very least, a law firm with no prior or ongoing relationship with the City of Kamloops,” the letter reads.

“Continuing with the current arrangement only serves to further undermine confidence in the fairness and integrity of the entire process — regardless of who is involved.”

The mayor added he has a “strained professional history” with Harding and he’s concerned about the potential for bias on both sides.

Hamer-Jackson has also previously suggested the city hire qualified private investigators to look into code of conduct complaints, something he says would be cheaper than hiring a lawyer.

Hamer-Jackson asked staff in a January committee meeting how code of conduct investigators are selected.

At that time, CAO Byron McCorkell said requests for investigations get sent out to a pool of lawyers prepared to do these types of investigations.

“They have to be of legal status. We get the ones that are available to do the work,” McCorkell said, adding staff put out the request, but they don’t choose the investigator.

“The system provides us who the investigator is, not us. We don't go and phone a bunch of people. We say, ‘We've got some work out there, please provide an investigator.’ The investigator puts their hand up, we get whoever it is.”

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, corporate officer Maria Mazzotta said the code of conduct process followed by the city is transparent, consistent and standard with other local governments.

In addition to the Hamer-Jackson’s three code of conduct complaint submissions, Harding also investigated the original leak of a confidential report which looked into bullying and harassment on the part of the mayor.

Harding found Hamer-Jackson breached council’s code of conduct by disclosing two confidential documents and privacy laws when he forwarded photos ahead of a chamber of commerce speech.

Harding also investigated a code of conduct complaint filed against Coun. Bill Sarai, finding the councillor breached the code and his oath of office when he secretly recorded an argument he had with the mayor and then lied about the recording’s origins.

In his letter, Hamer-Jackson asks city staff “be directed to immediately begin compiling a list of qualified, impartial and unbiased investigators or firms that can be considered going forward.”

There have been 26 code of conduct complaints filed by council members since the code was adopted in mid-2023.

Of those, four complaints have been substantiated, including three filed against Hamer-Jackson and the complaint filed against Sarai.

Two complaints are in progress, including Hamer-Jackson's complaint against Bass.

Eleven complaints have been dismissed, including five filed by members of the public.

Nine complaints have been withdrawn. In four of these cases, the unnamed party who filed the complaint cited fears of retaliation by the respondent.