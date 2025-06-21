New Kamloops artist group to hold exhibition, auction in support of Big Little Science Centre

Photo: Castanet Artist group Kamloops Artist Vortex will be holding its first exhibition and auction at Old Federal Studios on Saturday, June 21.

A new Kamloops-based artist group is holding its first exhibition and auction on Saturday night in support of Big Little Science Centre.

The Kamloops Artist Vortex Summer Eve of the Arts said it will be holding the event at Old Federal Studio’s on West Victoria Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 8 p.m.

Local artists that will be displaying their work include Tilly Perry, Debbie Lund, Clement Yeh, Isabelle Faulkner, Donna Bowie, Audrey Meuse and Roxi Hermsen.

Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door, through Big Little Science Centre, Mocktail Mixery or from the artists.

Tickets include a glass of wine from Monte Creek Winery or Cocktail Mixery and appetizers from Fratelli Foods. A cash wine bar will be available as well.

Attendees will be able to bid on the artwork on display and debit, credit, cash or e-transfers are accepted. Proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting the Big Little Science Centre.

Attendees are asked to park across the street at Sleep Sisters.