More than two years in prison for 'demeaning' Kamloops rapist

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who used “demeaning language” while raping and choking his friend has been ordered to spend more than two years in federal prison.

Gordon Leary, 48, was sentenced Friday in B.C. Supreme Court following a conviction last year on charges of sexual assault and assault by choking.

Leary and the victim, whose name is protected by a publication ban, knew each other for more than a decade.

The woman said she found Leary attractive and had previously exchanged flirty texts with him, but told him that she was not looking for sex when she agreed to visit his Batchelor Heights home on March 5, 2022.

Inside his home, Leary forced himself on the woman and choked her while raping her. Court heard he also used vulgar language, and the victim said he had a “sneering and dismissive" attitude.

The woman read a lengthy and emotional victim-impact statement in court at a sentencing hearing in April.

27 months in prison

In sentencing Leary, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith said the attack violated the victim’s sexual, physical and emotional integrity.

"It was accompanied by demeaning language and escalated in stages, beginning with forced kissing and culminating in unprotected penile penetration and ejaculation,” the judge said.

“While the exact duration is undetermined, it was not of short duration and continued despite unambiguously vocalized non-consent.”

Smith sentenced Leary to 27 months in prison. He had no credit for time served, so that sentence began on Friday.

In addition to the prison time, Leary was also handed a lifetime firearms prohibition and required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.