Paul Lake, Upper Clearwater can clear out brush, reduce fire fuels with free TNRD chipping service

Photo: TNRD A free chipping service is being offered in TNRD communities including Paul Lake and Upper Clearwater.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is offering free chipping events for residents in Paul Lake and Upper Clearwater to help reduce fire fuels and mitigate wildfire risk.

The FireSmart chipping day will be held for Upper Clearwater on Sunday, June 22, and the event will move to Paul Lake on Monday, June 23.

Residents are encouraged to clear out brush, branches, deadfall and trimmings from their property. They are asked to place debris at the ends of their driveways the night before pickup is scheduled to take place.

Brush must be clean and free of dirt and rocks, and woody debris can be no larger than five inches in diameter.

The chipping day event is funded through the TNRD FireSmart program, which is funded through provincial grants.

Community groups in TNRD electoral areas interested in having a chipping day can contact TNRD FireSmart staff at 250-377-6326 or [email protected].