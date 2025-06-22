Village of Cache Creek claims two properties to address persistent flood risk

Photo: Castanet Floodwaters rush through Cache Creek at Quartz Road in 2023. The village announced it is expropriating two properties so it can move ahead with a project that will help protect the community from future floods.

The Village of Cache Creek says it is expropriating two properties along the Cache Creek corridor as part of its long-term efforts to protect the community from flooding.

The properties are located at 1153 and 1191 Trans-Canada Hwy.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said the decision wasn’t made lightly.

“After reviewing all options, this option is the least impact overall financially that still allows us to move forward in a way that protects residents, businesses and public infrastructure,” he said in a statement.

In a news release sent out on Thursday, the village said over the past decade, the area between Quartz Road and the Bonaparte River has been repeatedly impacted by severe flooding events.

The narrow channel and culvert near the two properties are hampering proper water flow and channel function. The village said the culvert represents the “most complex and problematic” part of the creek corridor.

The village said it has initiated expropriation of these properties in accordance with provincial legislation.

Per the B.C. government, expropriation powers allow local governments to obtain property without the owner’s consent — a far-reaching authority that is intended to be used with caution when all other avenues have been exhausted.

The village said notices have been served and filed, and tenants and occupants will be contacted individually in the coming weeks for discussions about timelines and impacts.

“Our goal is to move forward in a way that is transparent, coordinated and fair,” Ranta said.

The mayor said the village is also exploring funding options to minimize impact on municipal taxpayers as the flood mitigation work continues.

The village said this long-term project is part of the village’s flood recovery plan following the 2023 disaster.

Cache Creek saw devastating flooding that year when the creek spilled its banks, surrounding businesses and residences with water and forcing the evacuation of more than 100 properties.

The village sustained what was possibly the worst damage ever caused by the creek during the annual snow melt, with more than $1 million in provincial emergency funding used.

Later that year, the province unveiled plans to construct a new Highway 97 bridge, removing a culvert that has caused flooding during high water.