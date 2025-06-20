Bail denied for Kamloops man facing charges of sexual assault, criminal harassment

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man with no prior criminal record has been denied bail on charges of sexual assault, criminal harassment and uttering threats.

Dorian Michael Ilett, 27, appeared in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday for a bail hearing, after which he was ordered detained. The evidence presented at the hearing is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Ilett, who also goes by the name Dorian Pentney, is charged in relation to two complainants. He is facing charges of sexual assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment in connection with one woman and a lone count of criminal harassment in connection with the other.

He is due back in court for arraignment on July 10.

Last week, police issued a plea for additional complainants or witnesses to come forward.