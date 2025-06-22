Six months time served for woman who was part of $13K burglary at Kamloops grocery store

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A woman who was part of a burglary in which more than $13,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a Kamloops grocery store has been ordered to spend more than six months in prison.

Taylor Dawn Chamings, 29, was sentenced Friday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of break and enter and mischief.

Court heard Chamings was one of two burglars who broke into Nature’s Fare Foods in its former Summit Drive location on Aug. 11, 2022.

Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said Chamings and an unidentified man entered the store through a back door and could be seen on video surveillance entering offices and attempting to get into a safe.

He said Chamings at one point appears to pull a handgun from a bag.

“The Crown can’t prove it was a handgun and it wasn’t used or brandished in the break-in, but if someone tried to intervene things could have gone sideways in a hurry,” he said.

Martin said the store owners told police $13,600 worth of equipment was stolen, including six handheld scanners, walkie talkies, a UPS power supply and clothing. None of the items were recovered.

The mischief to which Chamings pleaded guilty stems from an incident last spring in which she broke into a vehicle car off Oriole Road in Valleyview. She cut the soft top of a convertible, causing $500 in damage, to steal a bag containing protein drinks from the back seat.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with a joint submission for a jail sentence of 187 days, which works out to time served, plus 12 months of probation.