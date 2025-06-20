Police won't say whether downtown Kamloops crime scene is linked to shooting

Photo: Castanet Police are securing a scene at 640 Battle St. — about two blocks south of the 7-Eleven on Seymour Street, where a man suffering gunshot wounds showed up shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Kamloops Mounties won’t say whether a crime scene in the 600-block of Battle Street is connected to a shooting that sent a man to hospital early Thursday morning with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Police said they had no update to share when asked by Castanet on Friday.

RCMP Const. Sofie Winkels said she could not confirm the Battle Street presence is connected to the shooting, only that it is part of an ongoing investigation.

A neighbour told Castanet police have been present outside the home since Thursday morning.