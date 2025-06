Photo: Google Street View Emergency room closure set to start June 20.

A closure is coming for the Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. tomorrow until 8 a.m. on June 21. Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this period.

All other impatient services will continue as normal.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care are encouraged to call 911 for transport.