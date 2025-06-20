Kamloops councillor says community forest would provide FireSmart, revenue generation opportunities

Photo: Kaslo Community Forest website A Kamloops councillor would like to see the city consider pursuing a community forest agreement, like what is in place for a number of other B.C. communities.

A Kamloops city councillor is pitching the idea of a community forest as a way to generate revenue for local amenities and projects while reducing wildfire risk for the region.

During Wednesday’s livability and sustainability select committee meeting, Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he’d like to see the City of Kamloops strike a working group to get more information about pursuing a provincial community forest agreement.

"There's an opportunity for all parties to gain some economic value, some certainty on the land base, and some safety and security and some benefits economically that we can bring back to our communities,” Karpuk said.

He said surrounding communities of Barriere, Clearwater, Valemount, Clinton and Logan Lake all have community forests — a tract of land set aside for the municipality to manage.

The agreement takes the land out of the hands of B.C. Timber Sales and gives it to the local community. A regulatory board would be set up to manage the forest.

Karpuk said he started looking into the idea as an opportunity to generate a source of revenue that comes back to the community, reducing the city’s reliance on property taxes or oversubscribed government grants to pay for projects or amenities.

He said Logan Lake has hundreds of kilometres of mountain biking trails that have been built into their community forest, while using the fibre supply for its economic value. The town has used its community forest to pay for upgrades to a community hall, while places like Clearwater have been able to put money into high school athletics programs.

Money generated from community forests have also been used for seniors buildings, multi-use pathways and scholarships.

“Those would usually be funded through a grant process that, as we've seen so often, are oversubscribed,” Karpuk said.

He added Logan Lake’s most northerly community forest is located near the Coquihalla Highway, with the adjacent area thinned to reduce fire spread in the event of a major vehicle incident.

Karpuk said securing a tract of land for a community forest offers valuable FireSmart opportunities, with the municipality able to have a little more control over how a wildfire might spread, or be slowed, based on the vegetation.

He said Ravi Parmar, B.C.'s minister of forests, has been given a mandate by the premier to increase the number of community forest agreements in the province, and if the idea is proven to be a viable, council-supported solution for Kamloops, he wants the city to be first in line.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she felt the idea was worth investigating, and suggested engaging with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Karpuk had also recommended bringing in Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and other local groups to study the process.

Coun. Margot Middleton said she’d like to see more information about the proposal. She noted Kamloops was quite geographically different from other communities that have vast amounts of forest nearby.

Karpuk said some municipalities have community forests that sit some distance away, noting areas near Kamloops Lake might come into play for the city.

“For us to be able to control the potential for fire to come that direction and derive some economic value might not be a bad idea,” he said.

“It doesn't have to be immediately adjacent to community. Many of them are not — but if it does give us some risk reduction, I think that's in itself not a bad thing.”