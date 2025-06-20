Neighbour recalls wine with alleged killer just before bloody North Kamloops stabbings

Photo: KTW File Investigators at the scene of a stabbing inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in North Kamloops on March 28, 2020.

It's when her neighbour started stuffing knives in his pockets during what was supposed to be a friendly get-together that a Kamloops woman threw back her wine and decided she needed to leave.

That's what Maria Rikley, 41, recounted to jurors in B.C. Supreme Court this week, testifying for the Crown in the trial of 48-year-old Michael Wayne Palmer.

Palmer is standing trial on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He is accused of going on a stabbing spree inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent on March 28, 2020.

Kevin White, 59, was killed, and three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes — were each stabbed in the neck.

In her opening statement to jurors, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Palmer attacked “suddenly and without warning” — first stabbing Crookes and McKay in the hallway of the building, then kicking down the door to Unit 11 and stabbing Gronberg and White.

‘It felt kind of creepy’

Rikley said she knew a man named Michael, alleged to be Palmer, in passing and from seeing him around the Carson Crescent apartment building. She said he seemed nice and some time in the month before the stabbing they exchanged phone numbers.

On the night of the incident, Rikley said Michael invited her up to his apartment for a glass of wine.

“I said I was tired from work and I wasn’t thinking that I wanted to come up for a glass of wine,” Rikley said during her testimony on Tuesday.

“He said, ‘But I bought you your favourite wine,’ and I said, ‘well, but how you know that was my favourite wine?’ And he said, ‘I just did.’”

Rikley said she agreed and a short while later she was in his apartment.

“He poured a glass of wine and showed me his magic cards and played a song on his computer for me,” she recalled.

Rikley recalled Michael said he missed her when she was at work and her car wasn’t in the parking lot.

“I thought that was really strange because he doesn’t know me well enough to miss me, it felt kind of creepy to me. Felt like he might have been stalking me,” she said.

Rikley said Michael then began to put knives in his pockets and believes he said it was “for protection or something like that.”

“That was really scary, so I just started to drink my wine as fast as I could and get out of there,” she said.

Let him in apartment

Rikley said she went to leave his apartment and Michael began to insist on walking her home to her apartment in the same building to make sure she was safe.

She said they came across a woman standing in the hallway who wanted something to drink because she had run out of alcohol. So Rikley invited her in and gave her a glass of wine before she left to return to a “loud” party across the hall.

She said Michael was still milling around in the hallway and insisted he check Rikley’s apartment to make sure it was safe.

“I told him, ‘Well, if you really insist on checking my apartment, then you can come and check it and then you can leave, because I’d like to be alone now,’” she said, adding that Michael left shortly later.

“I just never met anybody so strange to walk around with knives in their pockets, I thought that was very scary and strange.”

A short while later, Rikley said she began to hear screaming and someone yelling “call 911” or “call an ambulance.”

She looked out the peephole of her apartment and saw the woman she’d given a glass of wine earlier standing “all covered in blood.”

Rikley called 911 and was eventually taken in custody and lodged in cells. She was released early next morning and would go back to the police detachment in several days to provide another statement to RCMP.

Traumatized by events

Rikley said the incident was traumatizing and she had to move out of her apartment. She said she has tried to forget what happened that night.

She agreed with defence attorney Iain Currie that without transcripts of the statements she gave police that she’d not be able to remember some of the details of what happened.

Currie pushed her on inconsistencies between her two statements to police and what she said in court, but Rikley was adamant her recollection of events was correct and she wasn’t drunk.

Prosecutors have already shown jurors police video of Palmer confessing to the stabbings and speaking to his fear and paranoia of living in the neighbourhood. He said he was trying to protect two women.

Another police video was shown of Palmer directing police to where he said he hid two knives used in the attack.

The victims of the stabbing spree have previously told the court a man named Michael was invited into a gathering in the apartment building, before he began attacking the groups without warning.

This is the third of five weeks scheduled for Palmer’s trial.