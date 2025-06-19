Kamloops city hall temporarily closed due to flood

Photo: Castanet Kamloops city hall had to close on Thursday after a sewer pipe blockage caused a flood in the building.

Kamloops city hall was shuttered Thursday afternoon due to a flood.

Jen Fretz, City of Kamloops deputy CAO, said the leak at 7 West Victoria St. was caused by a blockage in one of the sewer pipes. Water had to be shut off to the building, and staff were sent home as a result.

She said with staff not being allowed in the building, city hall also had to close to the public — but staff are hopeful the building can reopen on Friday.

“We have tradespeople in there doing everything they can tonight in hopes that we can open the main floor tomorrow to allow people to come and pay their taxes,” Fretz said. “Worst case, it would be Monday.”

People who are looking to pay property taxes in person can head to the Tournament Capital Centre while city hall is closed.

Other tax payment options can be viewed on the City of Kamloops website.