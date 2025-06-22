TRU scientists invite public to explore local research at Kamloops Farmers' Market

Photo: Jessica Allingham Diverse TRU scientists show off their research at last year's Soapbox Science event.

Thompson Rivers University scientists will be serving up a taste of the research happening locally at the Kamloops Farmers' Market later this month.

TRU chemistry professor and Soapbox Science organizer Jessica Allingham said the scientists will highlight research in microbes, antibodies, microplastic analysis, plant physiology, radioactive chemistry and brain injuries.

“There will be interactive models, there will be a place where youth can dress up as scientists and take pictures, there'll be some demos,” she said.

“Really, it’s just a way for the community to interact with scientists from Kamloops and who are doing their work in Kamloops, to learn about the science that’s happening in our community, to have fun and enjoy, get some hands on experience.”

She said there will be five TRU scientists and 10 volunteer undergraduate student scientists presenting their research.

“TRU is very undergraduate research focused,” Allingham said. “So they will also be able to engage with the community members and share their experience with science as well.”

It’s just the second time the event has been held and Allingham said the goal is to make science more accessible and tangible for people in the community.

“We’ve had through the past little bit, some distrust with science and research, and kind of hoping to rebuild those relationships and also perhaps inspire a next generation of scientists,” she said.

“Hopefully in seeing diverse individuals represented as scientists, they can see themselves represented as scientists as well, and say, ‘Maybe this is something I can do or I want to do.’”

The event will be held at the Kamloops Farmers' Market on the font lawn of the former Stuart Wood schoolhouse from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 28.

The scientists will return to the Farmers’ Market to show off their research on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.