City of Kamloops staff working to launch new online system for building, development permits

Photo: KTW file photo. The City of Kamloops will be working on an online system to make it easier for people to apply for permits.

The City of Kamloops is working on a new system aimed at making it easier for people to apply online for building and other development-related permits.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said its IT department and building and engineering development staff will be working on the EPermit Project over the summer, and are aiming for a soft launch later in the fall.

The online application intake system will fully come online in December.

The city said the EPermit system will streamline services through an online interface to manage and process electronic building and other development permit applications.

“We’re pleased to be able to better support homeowners, builders, developers, tradespeople and registered professionals applying for permits,” said Jason Dixon, the city’s building and engineering development manager, in a statement.

“Customers will be able to apply for their permits at their convenience, make payments online, receive real-time status updates, and receive notifications as the permit progresses towards approval, resulting in increased transparency, better communication and faster processing times.”

An information session will be held next week for anyone who wants to learn more about the new system.

It will be held on Wednesday, June 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Sport Centre Lounge at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

A survey and opportunity to sign up to user test the beta version will be open on the city’s Let’s Talk page until July 9.