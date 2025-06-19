BrewLoops to make return to McArthur Island Park in October

Photo: Castanet The 2022 Brewloops Festival held at McArthur Island Park.

Live music and beers will be brought to McArthur Island this October for the annual BrewLoops’ Craft Beverage & Music Festival.

In a news release, organizers said the annual festival will be held at the disc golf course at McArthur Island Park on Oct. 3 and 4.

Dozens of vendors selling craft beer, spirits, cider and non-alcoholic beverages will be in attendance, alongside a variety of food trucks, interactive activities and a night market with vendors from across B.C. will be included, as well.

“We can’t wait to be back on McArthur Island and to take our event to the next level for the Kamloops community,” said organizer Mitch Forgie.

“This event looks to build on the momentum that we created with our event on McArthur Island last year.”

The event will feature upwards of six DJs and seven bands, including artists Shred Kelly and local acts DayTimeHighs and Wander North.

Early bird tickets are available for $45 until Aug. 1 online and include a $10 drink voucher.

Drink tickets can be purchased in advance and picked up from Kamloops Live! Box Office after Sep. 1. Drink tickets will also be available for purchase during the event.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.