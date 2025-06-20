Bunker Road waste depot, nearby intersection to close Saturday due to water main work

Photo: Castanet The Bunker Road yard waste and recycling depot won't be open on Saturday as a water main construction project requires the closure of nearby streets.

The Bunker Road waste depot will be temporarily closed on Saturday as work on a water main connection will halt traffic in the area.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said on Saturday, June 21, the intersection of McGill Road and Bunker Road will be closed to traffic.

McGill Road will only be accessible for local traffic starting at University Drive.

“There will be no access to Bunker Road,” the city’s post reads. “The Bunker Road Recycling and Yard Waste Depot will be temporarily closed on June 21 due to the road closure.”

The city said any yard waste can be instead brought to the Cinnamon Ridge compost facility or the Barnhartvale landfill and yard waste site.

Recycling can be brought to the Columbia or Lorne Street bottle depots or London Drugs.

More information on local depot locations can be found on the City of Kamloops website.