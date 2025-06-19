Kamloops Mounties probe shooting after injured man found on Seymour Street

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties are investigating what they believe was a targeted shooting after a man was found suffering gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in downtown Kamloops.

Police were called just after midnight to the 7-Eleven at Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street, where an injured person showed up at the door.

Mounties said the man was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries, but there is no word on his condition.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, current evidence suggests this incident was not random,” Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler said in a news release.

Butler said investigators are hoping to speak to witnesses or anyone with video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.