Mounties descend on Kamloops Law Courts for 'unfolding incident,' ask people to stay away

Courthouse locked down

Nobody is being allowed near the Kamloops Law Courts on Thursday morning due to an "unfolding incident."

Kamloops RCMP appeared to have the courthouse surrounded, and they could be seen asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

RCMP Const. Sofie Winkels told Castanet the courthouse was evacuated at 9 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution" due to an "unfolding incident."

She said police are asking people to steer clear of the area and movement is being restricted coming in and out of the building.

Court is expected to resume on Thursday afternoon.

