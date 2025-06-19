Kamloops Law Courts cleared, no bombs found after threat forced evacuation

Photo: Josh Dawson Police had Fifth Avenue blocked at Columbia Street on Thursday morning, preventing access to the Kamloops Law Courts.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP have cleared the Kamloops Law Courts after a bomb threat was called in earlier Thursday morning.

In a news release, Kamloops Mounties said no explosives were found following a sweep of the building by a bomb-sniffing dog.

The courthouse was shut down and evacuated by Kamloops RCMP and the BC Sheriff Service at about 9 a.m.

"Police are still investigating who called in the threat," RCMP said.

The courthouse was reopened to employees and the public at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

Police will not be done their sweep of the Kamloops Law Courts in time for court to sit on Thursday.

People with business in court are being told the building is not expected to be clear until after 3 p.m. They had previously been told to come back at noon.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known. Castanet has asked police for an update.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:43 a.m.

Nobody is being allowed near the Kamloops Law Courts on Thursday morning due to an "unfolding incident."

Kamloops RCMP appeared to have the courthouse surrounded, and they could be seen asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

RCMP Const. Sofie Winkels told Castanet the courthouse was evacuated at 9 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution" due to an "unfolding incident."

She said police are asking people to steer clear of the area and movement is being restricted coming in and out of the building.