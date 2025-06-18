Spot-sized fire south of Salmon Arm now under control

Photo: BCWS The BC Wildfire Service said a spot-sized fire south of Salmon Arm is being held.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.

A spot-sized fire about 10.8 kilometres south of Salmon Arm is under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

ORIGINAL 8:08 p.m.

A spot-sized fire discovered Wednesday night south of Salmon Arm is being tackled by a BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew.

The fire was discovered just after 6 p.m. and is located about 10.8 kilometres south of Salmon Arm and 9.5 kilometres northwest of Enderby.

BCWS fire information officer Cali Messman said an initial attack crew of four personnel is at the scene of the fire and it is now being held.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning.