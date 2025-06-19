Kamloops city council committee suggests studying speed limit reduction on local roads

Photo: City of Courtenay Members of a Kamloops city council committee will look at whether speed limits on residential streets should be lowered from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.

A Kamloops city council committee wants to explore the possibility of reducing speed limits on local residential streets from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.

During a Wednesday meeting, Coun. Stephen Karpuk, chair of the livability and sustainability committee, said there are more than 60 communities in the province that have already adopted 30 km/h limits on residential or local roads.

“Are we prioritizing the movement of people, or the movement of traffic?” Karpuk said.

“Do we want people to be out in the middle of their street playing with their kids, or do we want to worry about a road rat that's trying to cut around to avoid a backup at a light?”

Karpuk brought forward a report written by the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals which states a speed limit reduction is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve the safety and liveability of local streets.

The report noted while a province-wide default speed limit would remove the need for extensive signage and reduce municipal costs, communities across B.C. have already started pumping the brakes on neighbourhood speeds.

Among them are Saanich, Victoria, Duncan, Vancouver and Whistler, with more local like Sun Rivers, Sienna Ridge and Sun Peaks opting to follow suit, as well.

A poll conducted by Research Co. last year found more than three in five British Columbians would like to see speed limits reduced on all residential streets in their municipalities to 30 km/h.

The councillor said he’s heard concerns from Sagebrush to Dallas about people driving too fast through neighbourhood streets, putting kids and families at risk.

Karpuk noted the speed limits through playground and park areas have been dropped from 40 km/h to 30 km/h, and in other provinces, there is no longer a dawn-to-dusk time restriction.

“Kids play in these areas — and in more than just the hours that are listed. And if we really value all members of our community, this is a logical step forward,” he said.

He said this would make it more equitable for people with all abilities to use streets, among health benefits and emissions benefits.

“We need to be designing communities for people, not just for cars,” he said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple put forward a motion recommending council direct staff to study reducing speeds on local streets, including the selection of a possible pilot neighbourhood.

The motion was supported unanimously by committee members. It will go to council for a final vote at a future meeting.