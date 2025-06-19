Tourism Sun Peaks kicking off five-year plan to boost image as summer destination

Photo: Castanet The Village of Sun Peaks.

Tourism Sun Peaks is kicking off a five-year plan to bolster the village's reputation as a summer destination and match its thriving winter scene — and it all starts this weekend.

Tourism Sun Peaks executive director Naomi Kerchinsky told Castanet the plan to boost the village’s notoriety as a summer destination is three-pronged.

The first part is to continue injecting “a little bit of culture and vibrancy” with free events, like street parties and live music, and the second is to convert the Sun Peaks skating rink into an outdoor covered venue, which will see the hockey boards taken out.

The third is to hold annual tentpole events and build on them year over year.

“It’s something you can expect and know about, and it pulls in a certain type of demographic,” Kerchinsky said.

“So we’re using these tentpole events to kind of expand our target market and bring more people into Sun Peaks, and our goal there being, once people arrive they kind of have opportunities to cross pollinate.”

A slate of summer events were announced this spring, which will start this Friday with the inaugural Summersgiving in Sun Peaks — a three-day wellness event that Kerchinsky said will include yoga, workshops and sound baths.

Sun Peaks Resort's opening day last season was the biggest on record, it had the most skiers on the mountain ever last December and the occupancy rate across the resort in February was above 90 per cent.

According to Kerchinsky, the occupancy rate in Sun Peaks during the winter averages around 75 per cent and 25 per cent during the summer. She said the plan is to double summer occupancy.

“Sun Peaks is a well-known winter destination, where we’d like to go is to match that same sort of enthusiasm in our summer period,” she said.

“We’re on the banks of world-class summer destinations of Canada, The Rockies, Jasper, the Okanagan. So we’re trying to find out fit in that piece of the puzzle is what we’re trying to do right now, and I think we have a lot to offer and we’re at a tipping point.”

Kerchinsky said the village has more “soft-leisure opportunities” that she envisions could be used to establish a “summer camp” style destination for visitors.

But she said the summer’s event strategy aims to further pull in niche markets and demographics that aren’t currently coming to the village, and create a mix of events for everyone to explore.

“That’s the goal in five years, to me it’s in perception," she said. "In five years people think of us as Sun Peaks, B.C., and not just Sun Peaks Ski Resort and bike resort — that perception shift."