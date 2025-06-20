House arrest for drunk driver who caused head-on Westsyde Road crash that injured three

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops man who drunkenly caused a serious head-on crash on Westsyde Road that injured three people has been sentenced to house arrest.

Robin Adam Pisarczyk, 47, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in Kamloops provincial court to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Court heard Pisarczyk was drunk on Feb. 26, 2023, driving a Honda Civic northbound in the 200-block of Westsyde Road when it collided head on with a Ford Ranger headed south.

“The Civic suddenly crossed the centre line and collided with the Ford,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court. "The airbags deployed in the Ford, causing some injuries to the occupants.”

Paramedics said they smelled liquor while helping Pisarczyk and his passenger from the Civic.

“Police attended shortly after the accident and spoke briefly to the accused and they noted he had an odour of liquor on his breath and bloodshot eyes,” Varesi said.

Pisarczyk failed a roadside breath test and blew a 0.11 at the Kamloops RCMP detachment — well over the legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08.

The most serious injuries were to the passenger in the Ford, who suffered a debilitating concussion. He was off work for three months and is still feeling the effects. His wife, who was driving the Ford, had some contusions and dizziness, while Pisarczyk’s passenger in the Honda was left with broken ribs.

Six months of house arrest

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Pisarczyk has not had a drink since the day of the crash.

“Alcohol is his demon that he needs to keep control of by not engaging with it — he needs to be abstinent,” he said.

Pisarczyk said he is excited to get on with his life.

“I’m just proud of myself that I’ve quit drinking,” he said. "I am not happy with myself for my past, but I am just so happy today to deal with this. I am going to get through it."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong went along with a joint submission for an 18-month conditional sentence order, the first six months of which will be served under house arrest.

“We're lucky nobody died here,” she said.

“Once a person drinks alcohol, the first casualty is often judgement, and once they get behind the wheel of a car all bets are off as far as what the outcome might be."

Pisarczyk was also given a 15-month driving prohibition and ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.